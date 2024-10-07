Local MP pays a visit to Brook House Care Home in Towcester
Sarah spent some considerable time meeting and chatting with all the residents who had expressed an interest to meet her and ask her important questions, such as why she had chosen to become an MP. In return each resident explained and shared with her what life was like living at Brook House for them personally.
Rhiannon Crofts the Home Manager took the opportunity of both Sarah & Maggie's visit to discuss with them the home's vision for future initiatives that it was committed to introducing not only for the residents but also the wider community in Towcester and surrounding villages. All of which they were excited to hear about, Sarah talked about future collaborations with the home on important issues.
As she prepared to leave Sarah thanked everyone for the warmth that she felt from her visit and the overwhelming sense of family that was evident at Brook House and she looked forward to returning to see everybody in the future.
