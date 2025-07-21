Local MP champions Trilogy Active as place for local people to ‘live healthy lives.’

Northampton’s leading health and fitness provider Trilogy Active has been championed by one of its local Member of Parliament during a recent visit.

​​​​Lucy Rigby KC MP, the Member of Parliament for Northampton North, visited Trilogy Active with Northamptonshire Sport to see and hear about the work that is delivered to support the community of the town.

The health and wellbeing trust operate Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton, Belper Leisure Centre in Derbyshire and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.

“It was great to meet the Trilogy Active team.” said Lucy Rigby KC MP following the visit. “They have provided a place for residents to live healthy lives and I was especially pleased to hear the schemes Trilogy run to ensure our older and vulnerable residents are still able to use their fantastic facilities.”

Lucy Rigby KC MP visiting Trilogy Active with Northamptonshire Sport.

Northamptonshire Sport is a leading physical activity, health and wellbeing charity.

As one of 43 active partnerships across England, they collaborate with local partners to create the conditions for a more active county, using the power of sport and physical activity to change lives in Northamptonshire

During the visit Lucy Rigby viewed local facilities and heard about the real difference that they make to the community.

In partnership Trilogy Active and Northamptonshire Sport deliver Falls Prevention classes for older people, Holiday Activities and Food sessions through the school holidays and Activity on Referral opportunities in partnership with local GP surgeries.

“It was great to welcome Lucy and share the impact of our work.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

“This includes delivering HAF Northants, a government funded school holiday programme that ensures disadvantaged children, young people and families have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout the school holidays.

“Trilogy are a brilliant local organisation, supporting people from all backgrounds to be active - whether that’s as a member of their gyms, a learner on their swim programme or part of a club using their facilities. Northamptonshire Sport is proud of the work we’ve done together and look forward to many more years of partnership.” said Chris Holmes, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Sport.