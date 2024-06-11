Local lifesaving charity shines a light on the variety of volunteer opportunities available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Volunteers’ Week, The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), is extending its deepest gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose selfless efforts and unwavering commitment have made an extraordinary impact within its communities.

This Volunteers’ Week, The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), is extending its deepest gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose selfless efforts and unwavering commitment have made an extraordinary impact within its communities.

The Air Ambulance Service operates the local Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA), Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), and national Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Little (71) is a volunteer speaker for the charity and visits schools in his area to educate the local children about the charity and their lifesaving missions.

Ron Little

“I finished work around six months ago and was looking for something to do. I talked to someone who suggested it might be useful for me to help out talking and so I took the opportunity.

“I've had plenty of opportunities to do lots and lots of talking in my career at work and it's really good for me to give something back now,” said Ron.

Volunteers are the backbone of TAAS, they help in a variety of different ways across the charity, whether they’re raising funds out in the community, supporting in the office or warehouse, delivering projects, or helping within its portfolio of shops – every hour that they give makes a difference, without them, the charity could not operate its vital frontline services and continue to save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've just finished a talk at Hunsbury in Northampton to 400 children. The children were amazingly well behaved. Of course, one of the fun things that I really love is when we finish the presentation, we do a Q and A session and the questions can come from everywhere and anywhere.

“It's just been great fun interacting with the children and making them more aware of what The Air Ambulance Service does. The important thing for me is that the children are engaged, and they're prepared to ask questions,” Ron added.

TAAS Volunteering Engagement Executive, Karen Chater, said:

“When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources — your time — to make life better for those who are in need. Our volunteer’s great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on The Air Ambulance Service.”

“Without the support from our volunteers the charity’s lifesaving missions wouldn’t be able to continue,” she expressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every hour that volunteers give makes a difference, without them, the charity could not operate its vital frontline services and continue to save lives.

“The charity has done 50,000 missions in the last 20 years, so more than 50,000 people have been helped by the charity.

“I think it's really important to be able to do something that gives something back. If you've been lucky in your life, as I have been, then the opportunity to maybe help someone along the way is a really good thing,” concluded Ron.