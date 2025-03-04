Local host celebrates 10 years of service with care home

Camilla, with the General Manager Mo and Head Chef Glenn

Camilla Hiles, Host at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton has just reached her 10-year milestone at work! Happy Work Anniversary this truly deserves recognition!

Camilla, Host started at Barchester in 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Camilla stated "I love the work that I do here as a host at Brampton View, I find it very rewarding and recognise the importance of what I do for the residents and staff. The home is more than just a place of work, we build strong bonds with the residents whether they are here long term or short, and we get to know their families too".

Mo Masedi stated "Thank you for your invaluable contributions to our home. You are an inspiration and have helped make Brampton View what it is today through your contributions in the past decade".

Camilla was presented with gifts to celebrate her 10 year milestone

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care, and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.