Local hero takes on Guinness World Record challenge in honour of Cadet values

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local man is setting his sights on not one, but four Guinness World Records – and two of those attempts are just around the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bailey, a father of a cadet, dedicated adult volunteer with the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), and Royal Military Police Reservist, will be attempting two physically grueling world records on Wednesday, May 7: the Most Burpees in One Minute (current record: 50) and the Most Chest-to-Floor Push-Up Burpees in One Minute (current record: 40).

Driven by a passion for resilience and leadership – the very values he sees in the young people he mentors through the CCF – Bailey has been in intense training since October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His fitness regime has combined explosive power drills, strength work, endurance sessions, and technical burpee practice, all balanced with mobility and recovery to keep injuries at bay.

Mark Bailey Training for 4 Burpee Guinness World Records

“These records are brutal but simple,” Bailey said. “They strip everything back and demand true grit – exactly what the Combined Cadet Force stands for.”

Both attempts will be filmed professionally to meet Guinness World Records’ verification criteria. Mark plans to share the footage online and may live-stream the challenge if there’s interest from the public.

Bailey’s attempt is more than a test of physical ability – it’s a tribute to the strength and perseverance of the cadet community and a fundraiser for the Combined Cadet Force Association (CCFA), which supports thousands of young people across the UK.

Stay tuned to social media for updates on Mark’s progress here. Donation link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge