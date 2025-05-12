Local health and wellbeing provider getting ‘Seriously Social’ about showcasing the difference charitable trusts make to the community they serve

A nationwide campaign that highlights the social value of charitable trusts to the people of the UK is being spearheaded in Northamptonshire and Derbyshire by Trilogy Active.

The health and wellbeing trust, who operate Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton, Belper Leisure Centre in Derbyshire and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham, are leading the ‘Seriously Social’ campaign locally.

Seriously Social is a campaign developed to shift the perception of Charitable Trusts and Social Enterprises from deliverers of public leisure and culture to deliverers of social good.

It is estimated that the total social value across the UK is an amazing £1,598,045,306.

Seriously Social Impact

“Seriously Social is an influential national campaign that we champion every year.” said Managing Director John Fletcher. “We are proud to highlight the enormous difference and great impact that charitable trusts like Trilogy Active make to the people they serve.”

“During the campaign week we’ll be highlighting each theme and how our work across the communities we serve is making a difference to individuals and families every single day.”

The themes of the campaign are Health and Wellbeing, Community, Inclusion, Employment and Skills and Environment.

“The Better Breathing Course we deliver plays a fundamental role in the health and wellbeing of the local population.” John Flecther said. “Funded by Public Health Northamptonshire and delivered by us at Lings Forum this pilot programme was delivered to explore how we bridge the gap between the NHS pulmonary rehab programme which is delivered by clinicians and an AOR (Activity on Referral) gym membership.”

Seriously Social Value to the local community

“The 12-week programme continues with the group exercise element participants took part in during their pulmonary rehab programme and also introduces them to the gym, so they feel confident to move onto an AOR membership with Trilogy Active at the end of the programme and remain active.”

As part of their community work, Trilogy Active has delivered a government-funded programme (HAF) that ensures disadvantaged children and young people have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout school holiday periods

Over Easter 2025 Trilogy Active delivered 9 days of HAF provision across four locations including Lings Forum, Duston Sports Centre, Thomas Becket School and Berzerk Active Play in Northampton. They recorded a total of 618 attendances and the distribution of 40 one-month Junior Active memberships to 14-16 year olds.

At Belper Leisure Centre in Derbyshire, Trilogy Active delivered 9 days of HAF provision in partnership with Amber Valley School Sports partnership and recorded a total of 157 attendances.

“A key part of our commitment to the communities that we serve is ensuring groups that can find it challenging to access health and wellbeing can use our centres.” John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active continued.

“That is why we are proud of our inclusion provision and the popularity, for example, that our SEND sessions at Berzerk Active Play have.”

SEND sessions at Berzerk Active Play are for families with special needs and disabilities. Whilst those families can visit anytime, the specific sessions take place every week and have music with a lower volume and a general quieter and more peaceful environment.

Trilogy Active prioritises investment in its staff and empowering those who want to enter a career of sports, health or fitness get the right employment and skills opportunities with the Trust.

Trilogy Active works with apprenticeship scheme providers to help develop the workforce of the future. “I’ve been a very active person most of my life and therefore I’m passionate about engaging with young people and getting them into sport,” said Mitch Dipple, Community Sport & Health Officer Apprentice at Trilogy Active. “I’m still relatively new to my role but already I’ve gained my RLSS NPLQ lifeguarding qualification and I’m about to start my swim teacher qualification. I love that no two days are the same in my apprenticeship.”

“Our commitment to the environment in which we operate is a fundamental pillar of our wider responsibility to society and during the Seriously Social campaign we’ll be highlighting our efforts on this.” John Fletcher said.

At Belper Leisure Centre in Derbyshire, which Trilogy Active has operated successfully for over a year after the centre was at risk of closing, there are new energy saving LEDs in place, a pool cover to save heat and a new air handling unit.

“These important investment changes will provide a much more environmentally friendly use of our facilities for the local community that we serve.” said Managing Director John Fletcher.

This is about defining members of Community Leisure UK’s role as part of the social economy and celebrating the social value the sector brings by putting people above profit.

The campaign has been developed with local authorities’ priorities and national political manifestos in mind.