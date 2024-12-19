Local handyman service announces major expansion plans for 2025

Following an exceptional year marked by outstanding customer satisfaction and growing demand, Raunds-based handyman service provider John's Handyman Services today announced ambitious expansion plans for 2025.

Building on his reputation for excellence, demonstrated by consistent 5-star Google reviews and a robust portfolio of satisfied customers across Northamptonshire, John plans to enhance his service offerings and expand his coverage area to meet increasing customer demand.

"The trust our customers have placed in us throughout Northamptonshire has been overwhelming," says John, founder of the service. "Our expansion plans for 2025 are a direct response to the growing needs of our community."

Investment in new equipment for specialized services

John Cammidge

The expansion builds upon John's current comprehensive service offerings, which include carpentry, plumbing, gardening, electrical work, and appliance installation. All services will continue to be backed by full insurance coverage, including £2.5m public liability insurance through Barclays.

Currently serving Raunds, Stanwick, Ringstead, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Oundle, Daventry, Towcester, and Kettering, the planned expansion will ensure even more Northamptonshire residents can benefit from John's professional handyman services.

Recent customer testimonials highlight the quality that will remain central to the expansion:

"John was extremely helpful, professional and courteous... a great credit to his field of work," notes recent customer Medi Shirvani. Another customer, Hazel Brocklebank, adds, "He was meticulous with his carpentry and went to great lengths to make sure everything was perfect."

The expansion is scheduled to roll out in phases throughout 2025, with initial developments beginning in January. Customers can continue to expect the same level of meticulous attention to detail and professional service that has earned John his stellar reputation in the community.

For more information about services and coverage areas, potential customers are encouraged to contact John for a no-obligation quote.

https://handymanjohn.co.uk/