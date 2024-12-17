Local golden ticket holder wins sports car

Toyota GR86 interior

Richard Gaitskell, 37, from Finedon, Northamptonshire had a surprise victory when he entered an online competition to win a Toyota GR86 sports car.

Richard, who bought 10 tickets of the 67,500 available at 55 pence each, was astounded when he received a phone call from Aspire Comps during the live draw explaining that he had won the car.

From the live announcement to taking delivery of the car was less than 5 days and the whole process was seamlessly efficient.

Having recently suffered with terminal vehicle failures of both the family cars, Richard explains that this fortune couldn't have come at a better time and would like to thank Aspire Comps for all their hard work and support in making a dream come true and a Christmas present that will never be forgotten