Local golden ticket holder wins sports car

By Richard Gaitskell
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:20 BST
Toyota GR86 interiorplaceholder image
Toyota GR86 interior
Richard Gaitskell, 37, from Finedon, Northamptonshire had a surprise victory when he entered an online competition to win a Toyota GR86 sports car.

Richard, who bought 10 tickets of the 67,500 available at 55 pence each, was astounded when he received a phone call from Aspire Comps during the live draw explaining that he had won the car.

From the live announcement to taking delivery of the car was less than 5 days and the whole process was seamlessly efficient.

Having recently suffered with terminal vehicle failures of both the family cars, Richard explains that this fortune couldn't have come at a better time and would like to thank Aspire Comps for all their hard work and support in making a dream come true and a Christmas present that will never be forgotten

