Local Freemasons continue to spread some ‘TLC’ to youngsters

Roz with two of the bears

A local paediatric clinic has been able to spread a unique kind of TLC, all down to a fmaily connection with local Freemasons. Gary Swailes was having an afternoon catch up with his sister-in-law, Roz, when he mentioned ‘Teddies for Loving Care’, a charity that he, as a Freemason, supported.

‘TLC’ as it is known, is a countrywide Masonic Charity whose sole purpose is to provide much needed comfort to children attending Accident & Emergency units, children's wards and other services by making sure that staff can give every child a teddy to help alleviate their distress. Over the years the charity has been pleased to respond to requests for support from those who encounter children in traumatic circumstances and since 2004 some 91,000 teddies have been distributed within the local Province with a current annual rate in excess of 9,500. Without exception feedback suggests that the gift of one small teddy brings much comfort to a distressed child.

Roz, who works in the Paediatric Clinic at Stamford Hospital, was intrigued as she had never heard of TLC or the wonderful work they do so she went off to investigate herself. Roz eventually spoke to one of the Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Freemasons Leadership Team, Francis Margot, who has the responsibility of overseeing the TLC initiative. Francis arranged for the first batch of Teddies to be delivered to Roz and the team at the Stamford Paediatric Clinic.

TLC is a wonderful example of Freemasons supporting their communities. Very soon TLC will be celebrating the four millionth Teddy delivered nationally. Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Freemasons deliver around two thousand five hundred Teddies to local hospitals and clinics each quarter. This is something that all local Freemasons can be extremely proud of and this story proves the benefits of talking about they do! Thanks to a proud member telling his sister-in-law Freemasons have been able to bring a small amount of comfort to even more children.

If you would like to find out more about Freemasonry locally, please get in touch via the Provincial Website - Northants & Hunts Masons - Integrity, Friendship, Respect, Charity