Local charity running urgent appeal to support 38,000 Northamptonshire residents at risk of fuel poverty

AGE UK Northamptonshire ran free electric blanket testing and replacement sessions with their grant from the Warm this Winter Fund.

Now entering its 14th year, Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter appeal has so far raised more than £267,000 to tackle fuel poverty and to support residents across the county who are not turning on their heating, or cutting back on food, to save money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foundation is reaching out to anyone who feels able to give to this year’s appeal. Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Too many members of our community are struggling in these freezing temperatures.

“We are committed to supporting our county’s most vulnerable residents; every penny donated to our Warm this Winter appeal goes straight into our Warm this Winter Fund, through which we award grants to Northamptonshire-based charities that are doing vital work to help residents experiencing financial hardship and fuel poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any donation, big or small, will have a meaningful impact. Our team works hard to distribute these urgent funds as they come in to us, to help ensure that our vulnerable older neighbours are kept fed, warm and well.”

Last year, grant awards made from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter Fund supported 144 local residents. Moulton Community CIO hosted a Winter Warm Hub which provided a warm and welcoming space, refreshments, lunches and activities for residents seven days a week; Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School set up a pop-up café that offered older people space to socialise and get involved with activities like chair yoga, and Stanwick Bowls Club replaced their old electric heaters so that older residents could stay warm and active throughout the Winter months.

To donate to Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter appeal, visit their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/warmthiswinter2024 To find out more about the foundation’s work supporting our county’s most in-need residents, visit: https://www.ncf.uk.com/