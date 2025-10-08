Local charity raffles off teddy bear that's spent the year with the Armed Forces

Since then he has visited 29 Squadron (RAF Typhoon Display Team) for a day, has flown with the RAF Red Arrows to Scotland and back whilst they did a week's training up there. He has flown on A400's and voyagers from Brize Norton where they took him to the Falklands and Cyprus. He has been out with the chinook display team who collected him from RAF Cosford, and displayed him at RAF Duxford. He has spent time with the Red Devils Parachute Display Team where he jumped into the Battle Proms Concert at Burghley House in Lincolnshire. And he has also been on the bridge of HMS Queen Elizabeth whilst she was in Portsmouth dock.

The Bear has been to the Navy Wings Museum and spent some time afterwards with RNAS Yeovilton, he has spent a few days with the Historic Army Aircraft Flight and the Army at Middle Wallop. Whilst at RAF Wittering he took part in their Wit Goes West Families Day, and was whisked away with the Tutor Display Team to Southport for the weekend. He's been on a training exercise with the Lincoln Army before they took him to London for a day. He was incarcerated in the Tower of London for a week, and narrowly escaped being raven food! He has visited the Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Currently he is at RAF Lossiemouth where his flying will come to an end. Then early in November he will be visiting the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Bear is now up for raffle, alongside a huge bundle of memorabilia, a photo memory book, and a record of all his flights.

For £5.00 a ticket you could be in with a chance to win this amazing collection in time for Christmas. The raffle ends 14th November 2025.

The bear also has his own Facebook page (link below) so why not give his a follow to see what he's been up to, and what he's currently doing!

1 . Contributed Meeting the locals on the beach at the Falkland Islands Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Just about to jump with the Army's Red Devils Parachute Display Team Photo: Submitted Photo Sales