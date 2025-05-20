Local charity launches first boutique sale to raise funds for vulnerable babies and parents

A local parent and baby support charity is launching its first ever boutique sale event to raise funds for vulnerable families in Northamptonshire.

Baby Basics Northampton has seen a steep increase in demand for its services – with recent data showing 1 in 16 babies born in the county are supported by the charity.

The fundraising sale will take place at the Gatherings on the upper mall of the Grosvenor Centre on Saturday 7th June from 10am-1pm. There will be a vast array of items available for purchase from baby bouncers to face creams and toiletries – items which the charity cannot use in their starter packs for families in need.

The charity’s Fundraising and Communications coordinator Laura Holmes Trevino said: “The sale is what we call a “WIN, WIN” for the community. The public will get the opportunity to bag a bargain, as all items will be heavily discounted from their original retail price. Meanwhile, the funds raised from the sale will make a huge difference to the vulnerable families our charity supports.”

Baby Basics Northampton charity event poster

Baby Basics Northampton supplies moses baskets full of essential items for parents and babies in vulnerable situations – which includes those facing financial difficulties, housing issues, domestic violence and refugees.

In April 2025, the charity saw a 72% rise in referrals compared to the same month last year, putting the operations under significant financial pressure.

The charity’s co-founder and Head of Operations and Development Sabrina Oakey said: “We’ve seen a shocking rise in referrals over the last few years. Because of that we’re having to look at other ways of funding to meet the growing need.”

Baby Basics Northampton was set up in January 2013 and has since supported more than 3,000 families.

Referrals for starter packs come from NHS professionals, food banks and charities, social services and those working on the front line with families in need across Northamptonshire.