Local charity launches challenge to shine a light on domestic abuse this October

Because no one in Northamptonshire should suffer from Domestic Abuse.

As October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, we at Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service have started an online Fundraising & Awareness Campaign to reach out to people across the County. Not only to highlight the services that we provide and raise awareness, but also to let everyone across Northamptonshire know that they do not need suffer alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steps To Safety Challenge: NDAS launches 100,000 Steps Challenge for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

This October, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) is inviting individuals, community groups and workplaces to take on the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge. Walking a minimum of 100,000 steps across the month to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.

Participants can choose to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take part in the challenge individually or as a team, logging steps throughout October

Fundraise by sponsorship or make a direct donation to support NDAS' life changing services, including safe refuge accommodation, helpline support and specialist advice.

Encourage colleagues or employees to join in, making the challenge a team building activity with a social impact.

The challenge is designed to be accessible and flexible. Whether completed on daily walks, as part of a fitness routine or shared across a group. Every step and every pound raised brings NDAS closer to its mission of ensuring safety, support and hope to survivors across Northamptonshire.

To register for the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/steps2safetyndas