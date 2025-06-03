Local changemaker honoured with Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Shelley F. Knight, a dedicated community advocate and co-founder of SENDsational Families CIC, has been recognised as a Rose of Northamptonshire Award winner for her outstanding contribution to the lives of others in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelley was selected for this prestigious honour in recognition of her tireless efforts to better the lives of those within her local community, particularly families navigating the challenges of raising children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Through the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards, the county celebrates the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to build happier, healthier communities and Shelley is a shining example.

With a professional background in healthcare, education, and holistic wellbeing, Shelley has a long-standing commitment to mental health and community care. Her past contributions include founding Good Grief: Northampton Death Café, a safe and supportive space for open conversations around grief, and volunteering with the Spiritual Wellbeing Team at Berrywood Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her latest venture, SENDsational Families CIC, is a Northamptonshire-based community interest company co-founded by Shelley and two fellow parent professionals. The CIC champions the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health of adults raising children with SEND, whether or not their child has a formal diagnosis.

Rose of Northamptonshire Awards 2025

The organisation is a truly unique and positive force in the county, offering holistic workshops (indoor Wellbeing Workshops and outdoor Wild Wellbeing), pop-up events, and empowering resources for our SEND families who are too often overlooked or isolated.

Together, the three directors of SENDsational Families CIC bring an impressive 56 years of combined experience across healthcare and education. The organisation is rooted in three core values: Wellbeing, Empowerment and Community - principles that reflect Shelley’s own lifelong ethos of compassionate service.

On receiving the award, Shelley said:

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised with a Rose of Northamptonshire Award. This is a shared celebration with my co-directors, our community, and every SEND parent who shows up daily with love, strength and resilience. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such meaningful change in our county.”

For more information about Shelley’s work and SENDsational Families CIC, please visit www.sendsationalfamilies.co.uk or follow on Facebook and Instagram.