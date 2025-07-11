Local care home welcomes new Chief Operations Officer

The staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Brampton View care home in Northampton recently extended a warm welcome to Natasha Lazovic, the newly appointed Chief Operations Officer, during her recent visit to the home.

In her new role, Natasha will oversee all operations across Barchester Healthcare, collaborating closely with the dedicated team of managing directors. With 11 years of experience at Barchester. In her commitment to fostering strong relationships, she plans to visit various homes and hospitals across all divisions to engage with more of the teams.

Brampton View Care Home proudly stands among over 200 care homes operated by Barchester Healthcare, dedicated to providing high-quality care. The home regularly hosts events and activities for both residents and the local communities. During her visit, Natasha toured the facility, met with staff and residents, and engaged in insightful discussions about the home’s initiatives, improvements, and the recent refurbishment it has undergone.

General Manager Mo Masedi expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It was an absolute delight to welcome Natasha into our home and showcase the exceptional work we all do here at Brampton View. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Natasha on her achievements, particularly her well-deserved appointment as Chief Operations Officer.”

Natasha Lazovic with General Manager Mo Masedi, Managing Director Angela Bradford, Regional Director Mary-Jane Jekiel, Deputy Manager Elina House & Divisional Clinical Lead Nurse Katie Lloyd on the recent visit

Brampton View was also honoured to host Managing Director Angela Bradford, Regional Director Mary-Jane Jekiel and Divisional Clinical Lead Nurse Katie Lloyd from the central region division. The home’s hospitality team prepared an exquisite selection of delectable bites for the occasion, contributing to the day's success. The visit was met with enthusiasm, and the team looks forward to welcoming Natasha back in the near future.