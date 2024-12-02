Local care home welcome African Youth Arise for an afternoon of spectacular entertainment

Elm Bank care home in Kettering welcomed African Youth Arise (AYA) to their beautiful home for an afternoon of amazing entertainment with African drums and an assortment of instruments.

African Youth Arise is a charity that is based in Northamptonshire, which inspires young people to become a better version of themselves. Mentors, Blessing and Iyanu, attended the home with young people who entertained the residents with their spectacular performance. Residents were fully engaged with some even having a go on the drums and various other instruments.

Blessing, Well Being Practitioner for AYA, said: “It was lovely to be able to come and play for the residents here at Elm Bank care home. It is the first time for us here at the home and for the children themselves it was a new experience that was enjoyed very much so by all of us. It was great to see the residents having a go on the instruments, something new for all.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “It was an afternoon that our lovely residents will not forget. The children were outstanding, it is lovely to have entertainment that is varied and something that residents enjoy and learn from and have fun, which is very important here for all. From all of us here at the home we would like to thank the African Youth Arise for taking time out to come and perform for us, we look forward to welcoming them again.“

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.