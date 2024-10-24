Local care home residents exotic animal adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Claremont Parkway care home, in Kettering was full of animal magic this week when Dave Sharpe from Raptor Xotics brought along a menagerie of mini beasts and the majestic owl raptor; Crackerjack to meet our residents and staff.

As Dave showcased each animal and passed them around for us all to handle, he spoke informatively about their individual feeding regimes, habitat and lifecycle answering every question we had to ask.

From the Brazilian Blue Tarantula who was 18 months old to the Madagascan Hissing Cockroach, Common Toad and 8 year old Leopard Gecko our residents were enthralled and above all brave and happy to handle them all!

General Manager Jacob Bindura said: “Our residents showed no fear today (unlike myself) they love to push themselves and experience everything life has to offer, finding joy in animals of all types, sizes and textures! We’re always looking for new and exciting activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and therapeutic influence even a blue tongued lizard and bring.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.