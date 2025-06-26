Local care home residents enjoy exciting visit from ZooLabs

Tell us your news

Residents from at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton enjoyed a morning which was filled with anticipation and excitement as Chris from ZooLabs arrived with an array of fascinating creatures to showcase.

Residents eagerly gathered around, captivated by Chris' wealth of knowledge, as he shared intriguing facts and answered numerous questions about the animals.

The showcase began with Casper, the striking albino snake, who can reach lengths of up to 5 feet in the wild. Following Casper was Elvis the tarantula, who surprised everyone with her true identity—she was initially thought to be male! Chris explained the fascinating world of spiders, noting that there are over 50,000 different species. Despite their many eyes, he revealed that they are essentially blind, relying on their fine hairs to detect movement. So, should you ever spot a spider, rest assured—it can’t see you!

Next up was Brian, the curious land snail, who showcased his beautiful shell and came out to greet the residents. James the cockroach also made a special appearance, much to everyone's amusement, followed by the delightful lizard named Honey.

The residents thoroughly enjoyed the morning, expressing their enthusiasm with remarks like, "What a fantastic event! We love ZooLabs and always look forward to their visit. This time, we even got to see a real spider!"

At Brampton View Care Home in Northampton our Activities Team is committed to organising events that foster connections between our residents and their families and friends at Brampton View. Our home is always open to loved ones and those living in the local community who wish to participate in our life enrichment programs and free events.