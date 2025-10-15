Local care home residents' delightful morning at Dementia Sings Out!

Residents and staff from Brampton View Care Home in Northampton had a delightful morning trip to the Dementia Sings Out Choir at Compass Church in Wellingborough. The atmosphere was truly inspiring, with residents, volunteers, and carers all enjoyed a fabulous morning.

Residents from the home had an absolutely wonderful time. There’s something truly special about seeing everyone coming together—volunteers and carers alike—who ensure that everyone including the residents from Brampton View care Home have the very best time, filled with great music, lots of laughter, and, of course, plenty of foot-tapping!

It is always truly amazing session and once again led by the wonderful volunteers at Compass Church. Their dedication and warmth create such a welcoming and joyful atmosphere.

The residents gave glowing feedback, with comments like, "I wasn't sure what to expect, but I feel like I've had a fabulous time!" and "I'd like to come again!"

Activities Assistant Julie dances with Resident Colin at Dementia Sings Out

"What a wonderful time!" one resident exclaimed. Another, full of smiles, said, "I've had the best time ever and didn't want it to end!" Brampton View Care Home residents sang lyrics to old favourites, danced with new friends, and created special memories.

Sarah James, Activities Coordinator expressed, "We are so thrilled to be able to join the dementia choir for these sessions. Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers, as always, for a wonderful time at Dementia Sings Out! We can't wait for the next one!”

This free program is made possible by a team of incredible volunteers whose passion and enthusiasm were a true inspiration. Care homes and families who support loved ones living with dementia came from all over the county to share in this beautiful experience.

General Manager Elina House said, “It is so wonderful that our dementia community are able to take part in our regular trips to specific dementia activities. We participate in other excursions which are important parts of our life enrichment program and feature often on our resident-led activity planners.”