Local care home residents celebrate Volunteers Day with Colin and Bertie - Northamptonshire's newest therapy dog duo

Thank you Colin and Bertie from all the staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have been celebrating with volunteer Colin and his 4-legged friend Bertie who visit the home weekly to bring pet therapy to the home’s residents.

Colin's journey with therapy dogs began in March 2025, but his love for dogs stretches back much further. His first beloved furry friend was Sammy, a magnificent Golden Retriever who lived a remarkable 15 years. Upon retirement, Colin knew he wanted a new dog and a way to continue connecting with people. "I wanted to socialise and make people smile," he shared, and that's precisely what he and Bertie are doing.

Together, this dynamic duo is making the rounds at Brampton View, the residents in particular, have been delighted to meet Bertie, enjoying his visits immensely and noting how he brings laughter and smiles to everyone he encounters.

Bertie, a handsome English Cream Retriever, is a true character. The firstborn of a litter of eight, he was also the lightest in colour and the heaviest – a sign of his charmingly robust nature! Residents learnt that Bertie starts his day with a refreshing long walk around Moulton, preparing to spread some joy. And after a busy schedule of bringing comfort and smiles, Bertie has a peculiar but endearing habit: his absolute favourite snack is a frozen carrot. Don't even try offering him a fresh one – "if it's not frozen, he's not interested!" laughs Colin. When the day is done, Bertie enjoys the run of the house, finding the cosiest spot for his well-deserved rest.

Volunteers like Colin and Bertie bring happiness to the home

The residents at Brampton View Care Home light up with joy whenever they receive a visit, and our hearts swell with gratitude for Colin, who generously dedicates his time to share moments of warmth and connection with our cherished community members. His selfless commitment, along with the invaluable contributions of all our volunteers, creates a ripple of happiness that resonates deeply within the hearts of those we serve.

Volunteers are remarkable individuals bring not only their skills and energy but also an endless supply of compassion, enriching the lives of our residents and weaving a tapestry of love and care within the community. In a world that can sometimes feel distant, it is these acts of kindness that remind us of the profound impact we can have on one another.

Thank you, Colin, our incredible volunteer, for your unwavering dedication and for bringing light into the lives of those at Brampton View. Your kindness truly makes a difference.