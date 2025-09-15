Local care home resident celebrates landmark 100th birthday

Surrounded by devoted her adoring relatives, Pauline was honoured to receive a telegram from the King himself, acknowledging her extraordinary milestone. A private gathering was organised at the care home, where Pauline revelled in the company of her family, and they all indulged in a magnificent birthday cake lovingly crafted by the home’s talented chef, Glenn Coombs.

Born in Coventry, Pauline found her passion in ballroom dancing, where she crossed paths with her beloved husband Tom and they married on his birthday in1949. Together, they graced many ballroom dancing competitions and shared countless joyous years of marriage, Tom passed away in 1983. Pauline's dedication to raising their two children and managing her husband's accounts was a testament to her unwavering strength and love. Her husband, in turn, built her the home of her dreams, complete with a captivating walled garden. With 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, Pauline's family has always been her pride and joy. The arrival of her son from Australia, alongside his wife and son, added an extra layer of warmth and love to this momentous occasion.

It was a heart-warming sight to see Pauline presented with a stunning owl-themed flower display, reflecting her deep affection for these majestic creatures. And while the chef prepared a cake adorned with ballroom memorabilia, it was a Chinese takeaway - Pauline's absolute favourite - brought by her family that truly made her birthday feast complete.

Reflecting on the day, Pauline expressed, “It was a wonderful visit, I am so over the moon and you are all so very kind.”

Elina House, the General Manager of Barchester Brampton View Care Home, shared, “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone. Pauline is such a popular resident who still enjoys a chat, and we look forward to conversations as she breaks into her next century.”

As we join in celebrating Pauline's remarkable journey, may her story inspire and uplift us all, reminding us of the enduring power of love, family, and cherished memories.

At Brampton View Care Home we celebrate birthdays not just as a mark of ageing another year but as a celebration of life, achievements, and personal growth. It's a time for reflection, gratitude, and looking forward to future possibilities. Birthdays provide a special opportunity for us to help residents to gather with loved ones and create lasting memories.

