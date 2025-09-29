Local care home Macmillan Coffee Morning: A resounding success!

The Macmillan Coffee Morning was a success, raising a total of £88.75 for Macmillan Cancer Support! The home was thrilled with the fantastic turnout and deeply appreciative of every single donation received during the event.

The morning was filled with delightful activities organised by the home's activities team, including a delightful get-together with tea, scrumptious cakes, and even a fun quiz! The event also featured a heart-warming moment as everyone gathered to sing to Gladys, who was celebrating her 90th birthday after a lovely walk around the gardens.

Elina House, the general Manager at Brampton View, expressed her gratitude, saying, "A huge thank you to everyone who donated and came along! Your support makes a real difference to this wonderful cause"

Sarah James, the Activity Coordinator, shared, "Having a dedicated day to support those affected by cancer and to raise funds, no matter how big or small, gives us a sense of being involved and helping in some small way."

The event was a true testament to the community's generosity and compassion, and it was a heart-warming reminder of the impact that can be made when people come together for a great cause.

