Local care home enjoys visits from Kingsthorpe School Children

Local care home Brampton View in Northampton had the pleasure of hosting to the lovely children from Kingsthorpe Park school when they recently visited the residents at the home.

Residents from the home were delighted from the moment the children arrived at the home, bringing their cheerful faces and sounds of excitement as they made their way through the home.

Residents met the children in the lounge and enjoyed a morning of well-structured activities, from reading books together, looking at the images and discussing what the pictures were showing, to singing songs with hand actions including Incy Wincy Spider, Twinkle little star and Row the Boat which the children are always eager to show off their best actions.

There was disco dough dancing, making shapes, counting the coins and working together to make the correct number which promotes the muscles in the resident’s hands to work through squeezing and moulding the shapes of the playdoh.

Playdoh gives muscles in the hands a good workout

Then there was the big parachute which the children got super excited about, everyone all took part holding onto the parachute and singing whilst lifting it up and down, the residents enjoyed watching and helping the children.

The teachers keep the children so well focussed and work hard to ensure the activity runs smoothly and all the residents have a child to work with.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “The children bring such joy to the home, their little voices and happy singing really get the residents motivated to join in and have the best time with them”.

At Brampton View Care Home, we know that intergenerational activity is hugely beneficial to all involved as it encourages communication and social skills. Intergenerational contact also helps to develop language and reading confidence through shared activities, as well as increasing confidence and self-esteem. Lastly it helps children to develop empathy, care and kindness, helping them to understand and talk more positively about ageing and older people.