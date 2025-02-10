Local care home celebrates resident ambassador

Residents and staff at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering are celebrating their nominated resident ambassador John Abbott to his new role in the home.

John, who is a permanent resident has immersed himself into the daily life of the home, John was nominated as resident ambassador by fellow residents and staff to represent and advocate for them.

John, is a retired police officer, joining the police cadets when he was just a young man of 16 years old before becoming a constable in Wellingborough at aged 19. Throughout his career John was dedicated to serving with many different roles including the traffic division. John had to learn how to ride a motorcycle, which suited him as you only had to work the day shift, but later he then went on to take his car advance driving lessons. John became a shift controller and then moved into intelligence as an intelligence officer. Initially retiring after dedicating 34 years to the police force, only to go back to work on the Monday after his retirement as a civilian worker in the same branch for a further 16 years to complete 50 years of service before retiring for good in 2009. John spoke proudly of his career in the service and of some of the work he has achieved.

The Residents at Elm Bank will happily speak with John and approach him in the home if they have any concerns or issues they want raised. John said as a resident ambassador “I will take things on and help where I can, residents come and speak to me and they know I have their voice. I will stand up for the residents and recognised the staff for the work they do in the home”. John also went on to say “I can’t fault the care staff here in the home and if I see things that need improvement, I will advocate for that”.

Our resident ambassador role gives our residents a voice to help shape the way we run their home.

Alina Stoica Deputy Manager at Elm Bank said “John is the perfect candidate for the role of resident ambassador with a personable and sociable character, who makes friends easily with all the residents who trust that he will voice their concerns, requests or ideas”

