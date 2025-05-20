Local care home celebrates International Day of Families

Staff and residents of Elm Bank care home in Kettering spent International Day of Families celebrating their own families and thinking about the families of others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Day of Families takes place on 15th May. It was established by the UN in 1993 to raise awareness of the issues faced by families across the world. International Day of Families highlights the important role than families play in communities and recognises the changes that family structures have undergone over the years, and are continuing to experience.

Residents and staff got involved by reminiscing about their own family members past and present, having visits and video calls with family members, hosting a family concert with live music from Steve Carmel and no afternoon is complete without delicious cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator, said, “It was a lovely afternoon, we have so many family members that come in to see their loved ones that holding a family concert with delicious cakes was a huge hit with everyone.”

Families enjoy an afternoon of fun at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, celebrating International Family Day

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said “There is nothing more important than family so we thought International Family Day was a great way to get everyone together to celebrate family members. We are lucky in that we have lots of different options for residents to keep in touch with loved ones and we support our residents to maintain family links.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.