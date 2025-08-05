Local businessman and breast cancer survivor raise £1380 for Breast Cancer Now
The event held on Saturday 2nd August included craft stalls, guess the amount of sweets in the bottle, guess the name of the dinosaur and guess the weight of the cake, which was pink and breast cancer themed.
Many people made superb cakes which were enjoyed by all that attended and there was a great sense of community spirit.
The grand finale was the drawing of the raffle, some 80 plus prizes donated by friends and families and local businesses. Simon and Hazel were astounded and delighted with the sum raised.
Hazel, who has had breast cancer 3 times says that without the research and care provided by cancer charities such as Breast Cancer Now she may not have survived.