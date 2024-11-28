Local 5-year-old Margot launches Whizz Kidz Christmas Appeal to help young wheelchair users this festive season

This Christmas, five-year-old Margot Jones-Billington from Northampton, is sharing her inspirational story to encourage support for Whizz Kidz, the UK’s a leading charity dedicated to improving mobility for young people.

Every year, more families like Margot’s turn to Whizz Kidz, seeking the right wheelchair for their child. However, the demand for the charity’s services continues to grow, and waiting times for essential equipment have stretched to up to 14 months.

For children using unsuitable equipment, the consequences can be severe—discomfort, frustration, and limited independence. The appeal is asking for donations to whizz Kidz this festive season to give other children like Margot the chance to experience independence and joy. The right wheelchair at the right time opens doors to experiences many take for granted—from visiting loved ones to enjoying Christmas markets or school plays.

Margot’s journey exemplifies the transformative impact of the right wheelchair. At just 20 months old, Margot suffered a devastating stroke, leaving her unable to walk. By age two, she was still crawling around her home. Her mother, Laura, was heartbroken when local services said Margot was not eligible for a wheelchair. Determined to give her daughter the independence she deserved, Laura turned to Whizz Kidz. Thanks to their support, Margot received a powered wheelchair that unlocked a world of opportunities and adventures.

Since receiving her wheelchair, Margot has explored theme parks, enjoyed London shows, and visited museums and zoos—experiences once unimaginable. In September, Margot achieved a significant milestone when she started at a specialist school, where her wheelchair allows her to move freely and play alongside her peers.

“Margot is blossoming,” Laura, Margot’s Mum says. “We can’t wait to see what the next year holds. Thanks to Whizz Kidz, she’s writing her own story now, and it’s one filled with adventure, independence, and so much joy.”

This Christmas, Whizz Kidz is urging the community to help provide life-changing equipment to young wheelchair users when they need it most.

“We rely entirely on donations to provide life-changing equipment,” says Sarah Pugh, CEO at Whizz Kidz. “Without the generosity of our supporters, children like Margot would not have the opportunity to live independently and participate fully in life.”

“Margot’s story is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with the right support. But for too many families, the wait for suitable equipment feels endless. This Christmas, Whizz Kidz aims to ensure that every young wheelchair user can join in the festive celebrations and enjoy new possibilities for the future. Make this Christmas a turning point for a young person like Margot. Your gift could be the most impactful present you give this year—one that opens up a world of possibilities. Together, we can ensure every young wheelchair user is mobile, enabled, and included.”

For further information, please visit Whizz Kidz's website.