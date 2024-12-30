Little elves create mischief at Kettering care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were overjoyed with little elves that came to visit during the festive period.

The little elves from the local St Thomas More School were certainly given a warm welcome by all the residents and staff at the home.

All the children had smiles on their faces as they made their way around the home spreading festive cheer to all. It was certainly a delightful sight, to see the smiles and hear the little voices as the elves spent time with staff, offering to help with duties and spending time with residents telling some very funny elf jokes.

The elves were delighted to meet Father Christmas in the homes sensory Santa's Grotto.

The teachers and children were all beautifully dressed in some wonderful costumes that made everyone very happy. The elves were treated to a surprise visit to see Father Christmas in the homes sensory Santa’s grotto.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is was heart-warming to have had the teachers and children from St Thomas More School come dressed as elves to see us all.

"The residents and staff truly welcomed having the elves with us spreading a lot of festive cheer to us all. One thing that we love at the home is creating good links with our local schools, it means so much to our residents that they have the intergenerational connection with children, which truly enriches the lives of both our residents and that of the children.”

The home's varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

General Manager at Elm Bank Care home, receiving a lovely hamper of goodies from the elves

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.