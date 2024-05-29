Lib Dem Stewart Tolley launches his Election Campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat candidate for South Northamptonshire, has launched his general election campaign with events in Towcester. Commenting, Stewart Tolley said: “Unlike many former Conservative MPs, including Andrea Leadsom, I am not stepping down, I’m stepping up...stepping up to be your MP, to represent and champion the interests of people in South Northamptonshire.”

Stewart Tolley, who lives locally, added: “Under the Conservatives our country has been in decline, public services run down. Nothing seems to work anymore. The Tories crashed the economy, allowed complacency and sleaze to pollute our politics, just like the water companies have been allowed to pollute our rivers. In South Northants, it’s only the Liberal Democrats who offer an alternative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...