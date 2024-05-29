Lib Dem Stewart Tolley launches his Election Campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat candidate for South Northamptonshire, has launched his general election campaign with events in Towcester. Commenting, Stewart Tolley said: “Unlike many former Conservative MPs, including Andrea Leadsom, I am not stepping down, I’m stepping up...stepping up to be your MP, to represent and champion the interests of people in South Northamptonshire.”
Stewart Tolley, who lives locally, added: “Under the Conservatives our country has been in decline, public services run down. Nothing seems to work anymore. The Tories crashed the economy, allowed complacency and sleaze to pollute our politics, just like the water companies have been allowed to pollute our rivers. In South Northants, it’s only the Liberal Democrats who offer an alternative.
"As I’ve been doing over recent months, I’m looking forward to meeting local people, listening, and making my case for voting Liberal Democrat.”