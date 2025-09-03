Letter to the Editor: Help get Aniya to the Gothia Cup, Sweden
The Gothia Cup is the world's largest youth football tournament with 1,700 teams from over 80 countries - often called the "Youth World Cup".
This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Aniya to compete against some of the best young players from around the globe.
What an experience for a young, talented 11 year-old child who has only played for local teams in Yorkshire and now in Northampton.
We need your support with the cost of travel and accommodation which is in excess of £2,000. Every donation matters and we thank you in advance for this.
Please share with friends, families and anyone else who loves football and wishes to support young females achieve their dream and if you're a local business, you could gain some publicity from this too.
https://gofund.me/74f5efa0
Thank you
Sarah Hussain