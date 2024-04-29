Less mowing, more growing: Daventry Town Council supports No Mow May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Less mowing means more flowering plants, which are a vital source of nectar and pollen for pollinators like bees and butterflies. By adapting its regular grass-cutting routine, the Town Council hopes to give wildlife a boost and bring some springtime colour to the local landscape.

Daventry Town has around 930,000 sq. metres of green space, including playing fields and grass verges. While at first glance it may seem that the Town Council is cutting costs or corners by cutting less grass, No Mow May is an opportunity to create a healthier habitat for insects, birds, and other animals. In fact, more than 700 species of wildflowers grow on verges in the UK, so reducing grass cutting can provide a veritable buffet for bees and butterflies.

No Mow May has benefits for the climate too, as grass and other plants capture carbon emissions and lock carbon away underground, helping to combat climate change. They also absorb pollution and improve air quality, and the sight of blooming wildflowers can be a great mood-booster too.

Members and Officers of the Town Council fully support the scheme, which falls during an important month for wildlife when pollinators need plenty of food to help them thrive long into the summer. By letting the grass grow in some carefully chosen areas across Daventry, the Town Council hopes to champion local wildlife and create natural spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Working in partnership with Norse, the Town Council will continue to cut the grass in play areas and on verges where longer grass could impact road safety. To educate residents about the scheme, signage will be placed in the designated no-mow areas, which are within the following open spaces;

Middlemore: The Vale and Orchard

Lang Farm: The basin area of the open space

Heartlands Lake, as well as the open space just off Lamport Road

Worcester Way

Daneholme: Park

South Way: Verges along the highway

Eastern Way: Verges along the highway

London Road: Verges along the highway

Lang Farm: Verges along the highway