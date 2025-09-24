Leading Northamptonshire health care provider, Circle Health Group, donates £10,000 to British Skin Foundation eczema research
Dr Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Centre for Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research, Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London, says:
“This British Skin Foundation and Circle Health Group grant will allow us to more completely identify how lactobacillus rhamnosus products can repair the impaired skin barrier in patients with eczema”
Adam Busby, Chief Clinical and Quality Officer at Circle Health Group, said:
“Eczema is a debilitating condition that impacts hundreds of thousands of people across the UK. The British Skin Foundation continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge research and with Circle Health Group’s support, will now be able to undertake first of its kind research into how and why eczema impacts the body’s skin barrier. Our hope is that this research will help clinicians to prevent flare ups and ultimately, provide the basis for an effective treatment for eczema. This is an exciting opportunity to dramatically improve the quality of life for those suffering with eczema.”
British Skin Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Patey OBE adds:“We know that there is still a long way to go in transforming outcomes for patients affected by skin disease. Thanks to the Circle Health Group’s support, our researchers are better positioned than ever to drive that change.”
