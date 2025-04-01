Leading Northampton health and fitness provider to deliver Government funded scheme this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Venues such as Thomas Becket School and Duston Sports Centre to host HAF programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the town’s leading health and fitness providers has announced that it is delighted to once again be delivering the local Holiday and Food Activity (HAF) programme on behalf of the UK Government, in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport.

HAF is a government funded school holiday programme that ensures disadvantaged children, young people and families have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham and Belper Leisure Centre in the East Midlands.

HAF Programme in Northampton

“This Easter we are taking part in the scheme that will offer hundreds of places for local children.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “These places are offered on our Trilogy Holiday Playscheme’s at Lings Forum and Duston Sports Centre and for the first time Thomas Becket School.”

“50 daily sessions at our Active Play centre at Berzerk Northampton and 50 one month Junior Active memberships will also be available for young people aged 14-16.”

The health and fitness provision at Thomas Becket School is managed by Trilogy Active and this Easter will see the expansion of the popular Trilogy Holiday Playscheme to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities at Thomas Becket School include an Activity Hall for racket sports, a gym hall for dance, martial arts and volleyball and outside provision which includes a flood lit astro turn pitch, tennis courts and netball courts.

“We are offering 20 daily places on our Playscheme at Lings Forum Leisure Centre, 20 daily places at Duston Sports Centre and 20 daily places at Thomas Becket school for children ages between 5-13 years.” John Fletcher continued.

“To take part in the HAF programme families must be receiving benefits related free school meals and be aged between 5 to 16 years old.” he said.

The Trilogy Active Playschemes are fully supervised. The aim of the playscheme is to provide the best quality care, play and sport opportunities for children aged 5 – 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAF is a government-funded programme delivered across the UK that ensures disadvantaged children and young people have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout school holiday periods has benefited thousands of families across Northamptonshire.

To find out more information and to book places please visit www.trilogyactive.co.uk/junior-activities/trilogy-holiday-and-food-activities-haf/