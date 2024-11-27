'Last year we did more for more people,' says Age UK Northamptonshire’s chief executive

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Chief Executive Christopher Duff opened the 28th Annual General Meeting at Moulton Community Centre in Northampton on Wednesday, November 20 with an overview of the past year.

"We are flexible, we support the whole person," he explained. "In 2023/2024 we did more for more people than ever before."

Looking at the charity’s accounts, Chris Duff further explained that, looking ahead, it's always a challenging time.

“Although our annual turnover of £4.9M was at an all-time high, our finances will be hit hard by the changes to national insurance contributions announced in the Chancellor's recent Autumn Budget,” he said.

Age UK Northamptonshire trustee Joanna Marovitch with Cllr Jon Paul Carr, Mayor of Wellingborough and Cllr Tom Patridge-Underwood from Bozeat

“Our annual report confirms that the total number of people referred to our services last year remained high at 14,575. The split between North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council was roughly equal.

"There was a record level of new clients accessing our services at 8,549, increasing from the previous year's record of 8,014. The number of people we are working with at any one time rose consistently throughout the year, and there were 9,191 clients being actively supported by at least one of our services by the end of March 2024."

The AGM was attended by local councillors and representatives from other charitable and social organisations, including Neelam Agarwal-Singh MBE JP, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Jane Birch, Deputy Mayor of Northampton and Cllr Jon Paul Carr, Mayor of Wellingborough.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Annual Report and Audited Accounts can be viewed on their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.