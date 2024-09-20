Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents who have an annual base income of less than £36,000 could be missing out on free energy-saving updates to heat their homes and save money.

Those eligible have until the end of September to register for the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) to ensure any approved works are installed before the scheme ends, which could include insulation, solar panels, low carbon heating systems and more.

The retrofitting scheme is funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and managed by the Greater South East Net Zero Hub (GSENZH) and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “This crucial funding gives low-income households the opportunity to make their homes more energy-efficient, helping them cut costs and tackle fuel poverty. I would urge people to check if they are eligible and apply ahead of the end of September to save on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Last chance for free energy-saving upgrades for eligible West Northants homeowners

To be eligible for free upgrades, households must have a combined annual income of less than £36,000 (including benefits) or live in a specific postcode area, their properties must not be heated through mains gas, and they should be considered hard-to-heat homes.

Graeme Heron, Energy Efficiency Programme Lead at GSENZH, added: “Retrofitting homes is an essential step in decarbonising our communities.

“The free measures available for eligible homes will help keep residents warm, healthy and cut their bills. Please check your eligibility and apply before it’s too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initial survey will determine which energy-saving measures could be suitable for each property.

Work is completed on a first-come, first-served basis and homeowners should apply by the end of September to allow for works to be completed before the end of the scheme in March 2025.

Homeowners may be able to register their interest after September but doing so as soon as possible is the best way to ensure there is enough time to receive upgrades before the end of the scheme.

To check if you’re eligible and apply, visit www.hugapply.co.uk or call delivery partners Agility Eco on 0800 107 8883.