Lady Diana refurbished plaque replaced

Those taking part in the replacement of the refurbished Plaque

Organisations came together to refurbish a plaque to Lady Diana that was on the wall of the Londis Post Office on Harlestone Road, Duston, Northampton.

Duston Local History Society with the permission of the Post Master, Pinal Daya, arranged for Northampton Community Sheds to refurbish the plaque and Duston Camera Club filmed the plaque being replaced. Present were Cllr. Jane Birch Mayor of Northampton; Cllr Jan Ellis-Clarke Chair of Duston Parish Council, Cllr Mike Ingram from the Parish Council and Cllr Vincent Clive from West Northants Council.

Representing the organisations were Keith Westhead and Alan Cox from Northampton Community Sheds; Margaret Hawkins and John Dale from Duston Local History Society and Peter and Pat Irons from the Duston Camera Club. Some staff of the Parish Council were also present.