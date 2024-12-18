Labour Government Provides Northampton boost to tackle homelessness in West Northamptonshire

West Northamptonshire Council will receive an additional £775,450 to prevent homelessness and tackle rough sleeping – bringing total funding up to £4,963,228 in 25/26.

Across the country, Labour is investing a record nearly £1 billion for councils to help break the endless cycle of spiralling homelessness.

Ministers are bringing the total funding for the Homelessness Prevention Grant up to £633m – the largest investment in this grant since it began. At the same time Labour is investing £280m directly into rough sleeping and single homelessness services, so we can condemn the scandal of rough sleeping to history. The Government is also ending no fault evictions – alongside plans to build 1.5m new homes.

The Government announced the plans after inheriting a record 123,000 households living in temporary accommodation – including nearly 160,000 children – after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Northampton South MP Mike Reader talking to constituents

Welcoming the huge boost for Northampton South, Labour’s Mike Reader said, “People voted for a Labour Government because this country needs to change – and that’s what this government is delivering. The level of homelessness in this country is a disgrace, and it high time we had a government determined to stamp it out.

“This funding will help West Northamptonshire council support families at risk of homelessness, and give us extra resources to prevent rough sleeping too. On top of this, Labour is banning no fault evictions and we are building 1.5m homes too. That’s a real plan to deliver change right here in Northampton South.”

“Turning this country around will take time – but announcements like today’s are a clear sign that the work of change has well and truly begun.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner said: “Too many people have been failed by the system time and again. 160,000 children face spending this Christmas without a stable place to call home. I am determined to break the cycle of spiralling homelessness and get back on track to ending it for good.

“This largest-ever investment marks a turning point, giving councils the tools they need to act quickly and put in place support for people to tackle, reduce and prevent homelessness. It’s time to turn the tide.

“This historic funding comes alongside our work developing a cross-government strategy back on track to end homelessness, pulling every lever of the state, to ensure that we deliver not just sticking plasters but a long-term plan.

“Through our Plan for Change I am determined to tackle the housing crisis we inherited head on, building the homes social and affordable housing in a generation and ending no fault evictions.”