Knit and Natter community support at local care home

Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton knows the importance of keeping their residents actively involved with the local community and have set up a new arm to the current ‘Knit and Natter’ group with the introduction of Crochet courtesy of volunteer; Amber from Swinton Creations.

Amber is a wonderful addition to the life enrichment team at Collingtree Park, she has the perfect temperament for teaching. From day one she had three of our impaired-sight residents; Mavis, Betty and Pam finger knitting and several others back crocheting for the first time in years!

Having also recently connected with members of the East Hunsbury Parish Council based at Hunsbury Library, our residents were honoured to be asked to help with their planned Remembrance Day display.

Our residents really enjoyed sewing the numerous beautifully handcrafted crochet poppies to the black netting which will, when full, form part of a larger community creation to be unveiled at the East Hunsbury commemorative service in November.

General Manager Rosalyn James said: “We are honoured to be part of the East Hunsbury remembrance ‘crochet poppy’ project and having volunteer Amber on hand to support and encourage our residents is simply wonderful.”

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.