Knife crime event

As part of efforts to reduce knife- crime to its barest minimum, the University of Northampton’s Students’ Union, has hosted an anti-knife crime workshop to address the pressing issue of knife violence and its connection to county lines crime.

The event, led by Anton Noble from Guilding Young Minds, aimed to empower students and young people with the knowledge, resources, and strategies to combat these alarming trends within their communities. The workshop, which held at the University of Northampton, England, drew a significant audience, including influential figures such as the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone and her Deputy, Marianne Kimani and other top dignitaries. Noble encouraged participants to share their experiences and concerns about knife crime as that would help to reduce the menace. He charged members of the community to unite in order to create safer environments.

Picture taken during the workshop by a representative from SU and NDYA

The workshop illuminated the stark realities faced by young people today, highlighting the need for communities to unite to create safer environments. It aimed to empower students and young people with knowledge, resources, and strategies to combat these alarming trends within their communities.

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and her deputy Marianne Kimani attended the event and reiterated their commitment to working closely with community organizations to address the root causes of knife crime and to support programs that promote positive youth engagement.

“Workshops like these are vital in equipping our youth with the tools they need to make informed decisions and to steer clear of violence,” Stone said.

Noble, who leads the Guiding Young Minds team in the Midlands said: “It’s heartening to see so many dedicated to this cause. Together, we can foster a culture of safety and resilience. Change begins with awareness, and awareness leads to action.”

The Niger Delta Youth Association was also part of the event. President of the association Cllr Victor James said:

“We are committed to empowering our youth and providing them with a platform to voice their concerns. This event is just one step in a larger movement to ensure our young people feel valued and protected.”

For more information on upcoming workshops and initiatives, please visit the Niger Delta Youth Association website.