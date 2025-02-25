Kneading the way, Kettering care home residents celebrate Real Bread Week

By Tina Prosho
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating Real Bread Week, surely one of the best weeks of the year!

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created delicious homemade bread back in the day, for some it was a first. It was an afternoon of mixing and kneading, with flour and herbs and some tantalising toppings. The homes chefs were delighted to bake up the creations for all to enjoy.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they baked and for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement of on the faces of the residents was heart-warming”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Celebrating Real Bread Week at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

