King appoints new High Sheriff for Northamptonshire

The King has appointed Amy Crawfurd as the new High Sheriff of Northamptonshire.

Amy Crawfurd's appointment as the 13th Lady High Sheriff marks a significant milestone in Northamptonshire's history. With a lineage dating back over 1000 years, the role of High Sheriff is the oldest secular royal appointment in the UK. The High Sheriff is supporting the judiciary, police, and emergency services, and now, in the 21st century, to extend that support to the voluntary sector.

As a longstanding member of the Northamptonshire community, Amy has played a key role as a magistrate, volunteering her time and expertise within the justice system. Through her work, she has contributed significantly to local initiatives aimed at supporting young offenders, leaving a lasting impact that resonates on a national level.

In her previous capacity as Chair of the Youth Panel, Amy supported initiatives that have not only earned national recognition but have also helped shape the future of youth justice in Northamptonshire. Beyond the courtroom, Amy's dedication extended to educating the youth about the justice system and the consequences of their actions. Her visits to primary and secondary schools as part of the Magistrates in the Community programme left an indelible mark on countless young minds, instilling in them a sense of responsibility and accountability, promoting a deeper understanding of the justice system and its implications.

As High Sheriff Amy has the privilege of proclaiming the accession of a new Sovereign, together with other ceremonial duties. She also attends to the well-being of the High Court judges when they sit on criminal cases at Northampton Crown Court.

Beyond her ceremonial duties, Amy's focus remains firmly set on championing causes that uplift and empower young people. The High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund, run by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, supports projects in and around criminal justice, law and order, and is her chosen charity.Amy Crawfurd, the new High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, says: “It is a great honour to be asked to be High Sheriff. It is a unique and ancient role and I am proud to represent the King in all I do.

“We need to address the many challenges our young face today and nurture their potential. As a magistrate, a Trustee of Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust and a past Foundation Governor at my local primary school, I have seen first-hand the benefits music, outdoor activities and sports bring to children. These areas are where I will focus my efforts. Across the county, I want young people to celebrate positive role models and be inspired to lead.”

