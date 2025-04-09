Kids get cooking thanks to BAL

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BAL – marketing leaders in full tiling solutions – have donated tiling products to help with a kitchen renovation at a Northamptonshire primary school.

Kilsby CE Primary School near Rugby, part of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, have recently renovated a kitchen area so that children can begin special Food Technology lessons.

BAL kindly donated BAL Micromax3 ECO grout in Gunmetal and colour-matched BAL Micromax Grout-Effect Sealant to the school to help them complete the project that was also supported by Topps Tiles who provided other materials including tiles.

These lessons in the new kitchens will have a focus on practical cooking skills to ensure the children develop a thorough understanding of nutrition and the working characteristics of food materials.

The work has transformed the old kitchen, which became redundant for teaching

Alex Underwood, Head of Marketing at BAL said: “When we were approached by the school to help with this project, we were delighted to be able to donate products to finish off this wonderful kitchen area and support all of their hard work.

“The completed kitchen area looks fantastic and will provide a great facility for the children to learn all about cooking and nutrition providing crucial life skills for students and supporting healthy living.”

Michael Potter, Trust Premises Partner for Innovate Multi Academy Trust said:

"As school budgets continue to tighten and funds for essential projects become increasingly scarce, the much-needed kitchen refurbishment at Kilsby CE Primary School faced significant challenges.

BAL and Topps Tiles donates products for the renovation work

“However, thanks to the dedication of the school's passionate head, Georgina Sensecall, a grant from Cummins was successfully secured to help kick-start the project.

"Georgina, who had long advocated for this refurbishment, then partnered with a local kitchen supplier, Eat Soak Sleep in Rugby, who generously provided the kitchen and a lot of time to help get everything correct.

“With the support of the premises site team, the installation was carried out, resulting in the creation of a remarkable space that will benefit both the children and the wider community.

"We would like to thank BAL for their kind donation, which has allowed us to complete our kitchen renovation. This new space will provide an inspiring environment for our students to develop vital cooking and nutrition skills.

“The support from BAL, along with contributions from Topps Tiles, has made a real difference, and we look forward to seeing the children thrive in their Food Technology lessons.”