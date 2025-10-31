Kettering’s biggest careers event is back – don’t miss out!
Kettering, Northamptonshire – The countdown is on! Just a few days to go, Tresham College in proud partnership with Kettering Jobcentre, WorkPays and North Northamptonshire Council, will open its doors for the highly anticipated Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event on Tuesday, 4th November 2025. This is your chance to connect with top employers, discover new career paths, and unlock your future!
Last year’s event was a huge success, attracting over 400 attendees—and this year promises to be even bigger and better!
Why You Can’t Miss This Event:
- Meet Leading Employers:
- Including Weetabix, Navara Oat Milling, Eurokey, Morrisons Distribution, Courtyard Care, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, White Knight, Stagecoach, Kids Planet, Inspiration, Employment & Disability Services (EADS), and many more!
- Explore Hundreds of Opportunities:
- From manufacturing and logistics to care, government, and public services—there’s something for everyone, including seasonal roles.
- Get Expert Advice:
- Join our Employer Spotlight Sessions and hear directly from employers Morrisons, Eurokey and Navara Oat Milling about their careers and how to apply.
- Bespoke support for our Armed Forces community members to connect with a wide range of services designed to help them transition into civilian careers, access training and support.
- Meet specialists who can help you take the next step, access training, or find the support you need.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, 4th November 2025
- Location: Tresham College, Windmill Ave, Kettering NN15 6ER
- Parking: Free on-site parking
Schedule:
- 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Employer setup, refreshments, networking & welcome
- 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Exclusive access for students
- 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet local employers, discover new careers, and get inspired! Whether you’re a student, jobseeker, or simply curious about your next move, this event is for you.
Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready for an afternoon that could change your future!