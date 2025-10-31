Kettering’s biggest careers event is back – don’t miss out!

A photo from June 2025 at the last successful Careers event at Tresham

Just a few days to go – Kettering’s biggest Recruitment, Skills & Careers event returns to Tresham College

Kettering, Northamptonshire – The countdown is on! Just a few days to go, Tresham College in proud partnership with Kettering Jobcentre, WorkPays and North Northamptonshire Council, will open its doors for the highly anticipated Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event on Tuesday, 4th November 2025. This is your chance to connect with top employers, discover new career paths, and unlock your future!

Last year’s event was a huge success, attracting over 400 attendees—and this year promises to be even bigger and better!

Why You Can’t Miss This Event:

Meet Leading Employers:

Including Weetabix, Navara Oat Milling, Eurokey, Morrisons Distribution, Courtyard Care, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, White Knight, Stagecoach, Kids Planet, Inspiration, Employment & Disability Services (EADS), and many more!

Explore Hundreds of Opportunities:

From manufacturing and logistics to care, government, and public services—there’s something for everyone, including seasonal roles.

Get Expert Advice:

Join our Employer Spotlight Sessions and hear directly from employers Morrisons, Eurokey and Navara Oat Milling about their careers and how to apply.

Bespoke support for our Armed Forces community members to connect with a wide range of services designed to help them transition into civilian careers, access training and support.

Meet specialists who can help you take the next step, access training, or find the support you need.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 4th November 2025

Location: Tresham College, Windmill Ave, Kettering NN15 6ER

Parking: Free on-site parking

Schedule:

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Employer setup, refreshments, networking & welcome

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Exclusive access for students

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet local employers, discover new careers, and get inspired! Whether you’re a student, jobseeker, or simply curious about your next move, this event is for you.

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready for an afternoon that could change your future!