Kettering Opticians shine a light on the role of vision in sports
In sports, the difference between success and failure can hinge on fractions of a second or millimetres. While physical conditioning is vital, the role of vision in sports performance is often overlooked. Visual skills such as hand-eye coordination, depth perception, and reaction time are integral to activities such as cycling and golf.
Roz Giles, Optometrist and Sport Vision Specialist at Davis Optometrists, explains: "Uncorrected visual problems can significantly impact sporting ability—not just in terms of clear vision but also balance, timing, glare recovery, fatigue, and colour perception."
Davis Optometrists in Kettering are showing their support for both budding and experienced sporting professionals, offering comprehensive sport vision assessments that go beyond standard eye examinations.
These assessments use state-of-the-art technology to provide an in-depth evaluation of sporting aspects such as hand-eye coordination, binocular vision (how the eyes work together), dominant eye identification, visual performance in low-light conditions, the impact of coloured lenses on vision, anticipation skills, and eye tracking speed.
These evaluations are designed to enhance accuracy in various sporting actions and can often be the marginal difference that provides athletes with a competitive edge, while specialised lenses and frames can also provide protection against physical impact, UV rays, glare, and environmental factors like rain or debris.
Demonstrating their commitment to sport, Davis Optometrists recently attended the National Cycling Show at the NEC in Birmingham. The event attracted thousands of cycling enthusiasts and featured leading brands, expert talks, and interactive exhibits. At the show, Davis Optometrists showcased their sport vision services, emphasising the critical role of optimised vision in cycling performance. They provided insights into how tailored visual assessments can aid cyclists in improving reaction times, navigating terrains, and enhancing overall safety.
As an independent optician, Davis Optometrists prides itself on offering personalised care. Their team of professionals is dedicated to understanding each athlete's unique visual demands and crafting customised solutions to meet those needs.
Roz added: "We believe that every athlete deserves the opportunity to perform at their best. Our sport vision services are designed to identify and address visual challenges that may be hindering performance, providing a pathway to improvement."
