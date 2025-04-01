Kettering General Hospital wins Healthcare Site of the Year in recognition of work to promote sustainable transport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering General Hospital recognised for efforts to actively support staff, patients and visitors to make sustainable transport choices Award presented by local Member of Parliament, Rosie Wrighting Summit in London addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister responsible for Active Travel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations from across the country were recognised at the Modeshift National STARS Summit on Thursday 27th March. Modeshift supports, inspires, and champions individuals and organisations that are working to deliver interventions and strategies to improve everyday journeys.

Taking place at the Royal Society in London, the Summit is Modeshift’s flagship annual event and brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and campaigners to share best practice and innovative solutions for increasing active and sustainable travel in education, business, and community settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the day, sustainable travel excellence was recognised through the National STARS Travel Awards. These awards highlight those making a significant impact in promoting sustainable transport choices.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Kettering General Hospital won Healthcare Site of the Year in recognition of their work to promote sustainable transport and active travel. Kettering General Hospital aims to be an exemplar Trust by ensuring they are easily accessible to all users. To achieve this, staff, patients, and visitors are actively supported to make sustainable travel choices that suit their needs whilst promoting health and wellbeing. The Travel Plan aims to increase access to the hospital by non-car modes, effectively communicate sustainable travel options to all, reduce the Trust’s carbon footprint in line with NHS Net Zero targets, and actively support travel modes which contribute to improved health and wellbeing.

The categories this year covered Business, Healthcare, and Residential sites, alongside Primary, Secondary, and SEND schools and Early Years Establishments.

The full list of winning organisations can be found below.

The summit was addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, who said, posting on X:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’Brilliant to celebrate the work of so many outstanding individuals and organisations in promoting cycling, walking & wheeling at the National STARS Summit

‘’We’re investing nearly £300m to build up to 300 miles of new cycle lanes and footways & deliver our #PlanforChange’’

Rosie Wrighting, Member of Parliament for Kettering said: “It is fantastic to see Kettering General Hospital leading the way on sustainable transport.

“Boosting sustainable transport not only increases accessibility but helps staff, patients and visitors to reduce our carbon footprint. Congratulations to everyone at the hospital on their success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Butler, Chief Operating Officer at Modeshift said: “The Modeshift STARS National Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the fantastic achievements of schools, businesses and organisations across the country who are promoting active travel on a daily basis.

‘’Kettering General Hospital should be proud of their success in being recognised as Healthcare Site of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to deliver better transport options for more people.

You can read more about the work of modeshift by visiting https://modeshift.org.uk/