Kettering care home residents enjoy weekly brunch club

Residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering truly enjoy their new weekly brunch club that is held across all communities within the home.

Many of us enjoy a brunch every now and then and for the residents of Elm Bank care home it is no different. It is now a weekly club that runs on a Tuesday morning on a different community each week.

The brunch club offers delicious warm pastries with tea and coffee, whilst allowing for all across the community to get to know one another better and catch up with what has been happening around the home during the week.

Tina the activities co-ordinator said: “The brunch club is a great way for all residents to get to know one another and our amazing chefs ensure that this is an all-inclusive club by catering for residents on different diets such as creating pureed food for those that require it. We even ensure that for residents that are not wanting to come out of their rooms or who are unable due to health issues that brunch is taken to them. It is a real good way of connecting communities and creating friendships.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying the brunch club across all the communities in the home. Our wonderful chefs work so hard to ensure that everyone is offered something no matter their dietary requirements, no one misses out. It is a club that allows also for residents from all communities to get together, no one will say no to a warm pastry and drink. It is great that for residents who are in their rooms the brunch club is taken to them, allowing for all to be involved.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.