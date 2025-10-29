Kettering care home Parent and Toddler Group celebrates Halloween with pumpkin fun

Residents and Staff at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering held their parent and toddler group with a spooky autumn feel this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Joyful morning with the little feet running about the lounge and corridors of Claremont Parkway Care Home this morning, as they were joined by 4 very dotting mothers and their beautiful little bundles of joy. Dressed up for Halloween in their little pumpkin outfits, scarecrow and farmers wellies to brighten the morning for our residents who joined them in the lounge.

The parent and toddler group which is free for those living in the local area to attend, has been highly successful moving from a monthly group to now a weekly group. The attendees have all become good friends and even have a WhatsApp group to support each other, they all have children that are around the same and going through the same stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefit if the group not only supports the parents but also provides the intergenerational activities that are led by the home’s activities team.

Beautiful Parent and Toddler fun morning at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering

Resident Bronwen that attended the group stated: “What a wonderful morning, I have a granddaughter but she lives far away and I don’t get to see her often so having the children here in the home is so lovely to be part of their lives and see them grow”.

Joanna Mosses, General Manager stated: “At Claremont Parkway Care home we know that intergenerational activity is hugely beneficial to all involved as it encourages communication and social skills. Intergenerational contact also helps to develop language and reading confidence through shared activities, as well as increasing confidence and self-esteem.

"Lastly it helps children to develop empathy, care and kindness, helping them to understand and talk more positively about ageing and older people”.