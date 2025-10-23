Kettering care home holds colourful Autumnal Fun Day for residents

Residents and staff at Claremont Parkway in Kettering recently came together to celebrate the arrival of autumn with an Autumn Day event. The day was filled with creative activities, heartfelt conversations, and a touch of friendly competition.

The residents kicked off the festivities by unleashing their artistic talents, using various mediums to craft stunning autumn-themed pictures, picture frames, and wreaths.

These beautiful creations will now adorn the residents' rooms, serving as a reminder of the joyous occasion. Family members also joined in on the fun by participating in a raffle, with a generous hamper brimming with delectable treats as the coveted prize. The excitement peaked when a lucky resident's family member emerged as the winner, expressing gratitude for the delightful surprise.

As the day unfolded, residents, staff, and their families engaged in conversations about the unique allure of the autumn season. One resident eloquently shared their love for cosying up by a warm fire and marvelling at the rich tapestry of autumnal hues adorning the landscape.

The atmosphere was further enlivened with an Autumn quiz and word scramble, sparking friendly competition and putting everyone's knowledge to the test. General Manager, Joanna Mosses, expressed delight at seeing the community come together to partake in the day's activities, emphasising the importance of nurturing residents' lifelong passions and fostering new experiences within the home.

The Autumn Day event at Claremont Parkway was a testament to the warmth and camaraderie that defines the community, leaving everyone looking forward to more cherished moments in the seasons to come.