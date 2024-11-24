Kettering care home celebrates King Charles' birthday in style

Delicious food prepared by the talented home chefs

Never known to miss a chance for a celebration, Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering marked the King’s birthday on November 14th with a right Royal celebration with live entertainment and delicious cakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home chefs whipped up a tasty selection of freshly-baked, scones, for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. Residents dressed in their best and enjoyed an amazing afternoon of live music from Neil Richardson, to mark the memorable occasion.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank care home said: “Our residents love a party and they love the Royal family so they all enjoyed the live entertainment from Neil, certainly had them all singing, it was all washed down with tea and cakes to mark the King’s birthday, for a lot of us we’re still getting used to celebrating a King’s birthday, but some of our residents do remember previous Kings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Elm Bank care home were in agreement and said: “King Charles has had a very difficult year with his illness so we all wanted to celebrate his birthday and wish him well. It is wonderful to see him up and about again and we hope his recovery continues to go well.”

Celebrating the Kings birthday in style with amazing music and food

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.