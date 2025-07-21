Kettering care home brings back summer fete with laughter, joy and live music

Elm Bank Care in Kettering holds their homes Summer Fete in the beautiful setting of the homes gardens

The spirit of summer truly blossomed for the residents, their families and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering recently, as they gathered for their highly anticipated Summer Fete.

Under clear, exceptionally warm skies, the homes beautiful gardens were transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, filled with laughter, lively chatter, and the sweet sound of music.

The afternoon was a resounding success, bathed in glorious sunshine that perfectly complemented the sense of community and happiness. There were a variety of delightful stalls, offering an array of beautiful items that were thoughtfully arranged within the charming garden setting.

The days overarching theme was undeniably one of pure joy and relaxation, it was a day dedicated to laughter, shared moments, and the simple pleasure of coming together.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said: “It was lovely to see so many happy faces and families together enjoying the afternoon, we were blessed with fine weather and fantastic music.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “The Summer Fete serves as a heart-warming reminder of the importance of community events in enriching the lives of our residents and their families.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.